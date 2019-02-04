HSSC constable result declared at hssc.gov.in, PST from February 9 onwards

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared the result of the written examination for recruitment at the post of male constable (GD) at its official website, hssc.gov.in. The HSSC has also released the notice for Physical Screening Test (PST) for selected candidates.

Advertising

The written exam was conducted on December 23, 2018. The HSSC is expecting to fill 5,000 vacancies through the recruitment exam. The Physical Screening Test (PST) will be held on February 9, 10, 12.02.2019 and 16, according to official notification. The PST admit cards will be released tomorrow on February 5, 2019 on the official website.

HSSC constable result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, hssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘advt No. 3/2018’

Step 3: You will be redirected to new page

Step 4: Log-in using registration number, password

Step 5: Result will appear

“The candidates are advised to download three copies of original admit card (not to be photo stat) and to be brought at the time of PST, PMT and document verification separately,” states the official notification.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.