HSSC constable PST result declared, next round tomorrow

HSSC Constable PET result: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the result for the physical screening test (PST) on its official website, hssc.gov.in. The exam was conducted on February 10, 2019. Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for document verification and Physical measurement test (PMT) on February 12 (Tuesday).

Selected candidates will have to bring original documents, set of attested copy of all documents and self-attested copy of downloaded application form and ID proof to the exam hall.

HSSC Constable PET result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, hssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘advt 3.2018’

Step 3: Click on the reuslt link

Step 4: A PDF will open, check your roll number

Candidate must bring legibly printed Admit Card(not photostat) with recent coloured photo pasted on admit card duly attested by gazetted officer and one identity proof with the photo such as driving license, voter card, aadhar card, passport etc. at the time of the exam.

