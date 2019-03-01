HSSC constable GD final result declared for 5000 posts, check how to download

HSSC Constable GD result: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared the result for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of constable GD. Candidates can access the same at the official website, hssc.gov.in. A total of 5000 posts were to be filled by this recruitment drive.

Written exam was conducted on December 20, 2018 and physical screening test for the same was conducted on February 17, 18 and 20, 2019 and this is the final result. A total of 2,300 candidates from general category, 900 from SC, 700 from BCA, 400 from BCB, 350 from ESM general, 100 from ESM SC, 100 from ESM BCA and 150 candidates from the ESM BCB category have cleared the exam.

HSSC Constable GD result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website hssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘result’ in the main tab

Step 3: Click on the PDF icon next to ‘final result for male constable GD’

Step 4: A PDF will open, find your registration number

Candidates selected will be hired for the job. Candidates can download the result document for future reference.

