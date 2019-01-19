HSSC constable answer key released, download at hssc.gov.in

HSSC constable answer key 2018: Haryana Staff Selection Commission has relesed the answer key of the male constable recruitment examinations. The candidates who had appeared in the examinations can check the answer key through the official website, hssc.gov.in.

The online window to raise objection will be available for the candidates till January 21, 2019. The recruitment examination was conducted on Sunday, December 23, 2018.

HSSC constable answer key: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website hssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘download answer key’ link

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Click on the red login button

Step 5: In the new window fill-in the registration number and other details

Step 6: Answer key will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

About HSSC

Set up on November 4, 1975, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) works under the Government of India and recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. It has its headquarters in New Delhi, with regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities.

