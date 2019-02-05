HSSC constable admit card to release today, download at hssc.gov.in

Toggle Menu
HSSC constable admit card: The admit cards for PET round of recruitment exam can be downloaded from hssc.gov.in. The result for written exam was declared yesterday. The PET will be held on February 9, 10, 12 and 13, 2019.

HSSC admit card: Candidate can download from hssc.gov.in. (Representational Image)

HSSC constable admit card: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will release the admit card for the post of constable on its official website, hssc.gov.in today. The admit card is for those who have cleared the written exam held on December 23, 2018. The selected candidates will now have to appear for a Physical Endurance Test (PET), Physical Measurements (PM) and document verification.

The PET exams will be conducted on February 9, 10, 12 and 16. Candidates will know their venue, time of the exam and exact date through their admit card. According to official notification, candidates need to carry an A4 size print out of the admit card along with them for the test. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the test without an admit card.

HSSC constable admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, hssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘advt 3.2018’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using registration number and password

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Since the admit cards have not been uploaded as of now the website is showing the result for the written exam only. The admit cards will be displayed soon.

Candidates need to download and take A4 sized preferably coloured print out of the admit card.

