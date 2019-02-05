HSSC constable admit card to release today, download at hssc.gov.in

HSSC constable admit card: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will release the admit card for the post of constable on its official website, hssc.gov.in today. The admit card is for those who have cleared the written exam held on December 23, 2018. The selected candidates will now have to appear for a Physical Endurance Test (PET), Physical Measurements (PM) and document verification.

Advertising

The PET exams will be conducted on February 9, 10, 12 and 16. Candidates will know their venue, time of the exam and exact date through their admit card. According to official notification, candidates need to carry an A4 size print out of the admit card along with them for the test. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the test without an admit card.

HSSC constable admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, hssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘advt 3.2018’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using registration number and password

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Since the admit cards have not been uploaded as of now the website is showing the result for the written exam only. The admit cards will be displayed soon.

Candidates need to download and take A4 sized preferably coloured print out of the admit card.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.