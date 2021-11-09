scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 09, 2021
MUST READ

HSSC Male Constable (GD) 2020 answer key released: How to check, raise objections

If any candidate has any objection regarding any answer, he/she may submit the query/objection from November 10 to November 12 up to 5 pm. Thereafter no objection will be entertained by the Commission. 

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: November 9, 2021 12:37:47 pm
HSSC answer-key, HSSC constableCandidates can check the answer key at the official website - hssc.gov.in (Representative image)

Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the provisional answer key of the written examination for recruitment of male Constable (GD) 2020. The exams were conducted from October 31 to November 2. Candidates can check the answer key at the official website – hssc.gov.in

Read |UP Police SI exam 2020-21 admit card released; steps to download

If any candidate has any objection regarding any answer, he/she may submit the query/objection from November 10 to November 12 up to 5 pm. Thereafter no objection will be entertained by the Commission. 

HSSC Constable 2020 answer key: How to download, raise objection

Step 1: Visit the official website – hssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on “Inviting objection for answer key (Advt. No. 04/2020, Cat. No. 01)” button.

Step 3: Raise objection against the concerned answer

 The objections shall be considered by the Commission and its decision in this regard shall be final and evaluation of the paper shall accordingly be done. The HSSC recruitment exam was conducted for 5,500 Male Constable (General Duty) posts in the Haryana Police department.

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 09: Latest News

Advertisement