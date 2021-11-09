HSSC Male Constable (GD) 2020 answer key released: How to check, raise objections

Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the provisional answer key of the written examination for recruitment of male Constable (GD) 2020. The exams were conducted from October 31 to November 2. Candidates can check the answer key at the official website – hssc.gov.in

If any candidate has any objection regarding any answer, he/she may submit the query/objection from November 10 to November 12 up to 5 pm. Thereafter no objection will be entertained by the Commission.

HSSC Constable 2020 answer key: How to download, raise objection

Step 1: Visit the official website – hssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on “Inviting objection for answer key (Advt. No. 04/2020, Cat. No. 01)” button.

Step 3: Raise objection against the concerned answer

The objections shall be considered by the Commission and its decision in this regard shall be final and evaluation of the paper shall accordingly be done. The HSSC recruitment exam was conducted for 5,500 Male Constable (General Duty) posts in the Haryana Police department.