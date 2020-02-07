HSSC Clerk result: More candidates to appear for DV round, check result here

HSSC Clerk result 2019: A total of 4858 posts of clerks or group C are to be filled by this recruitment process. HSSC Clerk result 2019: A total of 4858 posts of clerks or group C are to be filled by this recruitment process.

HSSC Clerk result 2019: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the additional result for the clerk recruitment examination. The candidates who had appeared in the HSSC exam can check their result through the official website- hssc.gov.in. The commission conducted the recruitment examination on September 21, 22, and 23 in two sessions – morning session from 10:30 am to 12 noon and evening session from 3 pm to 4:30 pm.

A total of 4858 posts of clerks or group C are to be filled by this recruitment process. Those who have cleared the exam will have to appear for document verification which will be held from February 17 to 18. The candidates who are unable to reach on the said day, they can come on February 19.

HSSC Clerk result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, under the result section, click on the HSSC clerk exam result link

Step 3: A pdf file with question based answer key will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference

They are also directed to bring all original documents, set of self-attested copies of all documents, one ID proof and copy of downloaded application form.

The HSSC has asked all the successful candidates to report at 9 am in Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula.

