Haryana HSSC Clerk Result 2019 pdf: Website down, here’s the direct link

HSSC Clerk result 2019: A total of 4858 posts of clerks of group C are to be filled by this recruitment process.(Representational image) HSSC Clerk result 2019: A total of 4858 posts of clerks of group C are to be filled by this recruitment process.(Representational image)

HSSC Clerk result 2019: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) released the result for the clerk recruitment examination. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check their result through the official website- hssc.gov.in. The recruitment examination was conducted on September 21, 22, and 23 in two sessions – morning session from 10:30 am to 12 noon and evening session from 3 pm to 4:30 pm.

A total of 4858 posts of clerks of group C are to be filled by this recruitment process. Those who have cleared the exam will have to appear for document verification. The candidates who get through the exam will get a salary up to Rs 20,200 with additional grade pay of Rs 1900.

IN PICTURES | Websites to check Haryana HSSC clerk result 2019

HSSC Clerk result 2019: How to check via website

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above or click here for direct link

Step 2: Click on the HSSC clerk exam result link

Step 3: A pdf file with question based answer key will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference

In October, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission had released the HSSC clerk answer key. Candidates were given a chance to submit their objections by 5 pm on October 15.

The scrutiny of the documents or verification was held from January 7 to January 20. The candidates are advised to report at 9 am in Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula.

The candidates need to bring their admit card, along with all relevant documents supporting their eligibility. These include educational certificates, Aadhaar card, self-attested copies of all documents and copy of downloaded application form.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd