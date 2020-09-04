HSSC Clerk result 2019 declared for 4798 posts, son of a farmer tweets to CM on getting govt job

HSSC clerk result 2019 declared check at hssc.gov.in (Representational image)

HSSC clerk result 2019: The Harayana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the result for the recruitment exams held for the post of a clerk. List of final candidates selected based on the written exam, scrutiny of documents, and socio-economics criteria. Candidates can check the list at the official website – hssc.gov.in.

Of the 48,000 vacancies that were advertised, a total of 4,798 candidates have been selected. Congratulating the candidates on their result, Chief Minister Manoharlal Khattar wrote, “We have bought transparency to the recruitment process and hardworking youth are getting government jobs with their capabilities and hard work”

हरियाणा क्लर्क भर्ती में चयनित सभी 4,798 युवाओं को हार्दिक बधाई। पारदर्शी भर्ती प्रक्रिया के ध्येय को हम निरंतर आगे बढ़ा रहे हैं। हम भर्ती प्रक्रिया में पारदर्शिता लेकर आये हैं, और मेहनती युवाओं ने अपनी लगन और योग्यता से यह नौकरी प्राप्त की हैं। सभी को मेरा आशीर्वाद। — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) September 4, 2020

One of the candidates even tweeted to the chief minister saying in Hindi, “Thank you for giving a government job to me and my poor family from a farming background.” Khattar in response wrote back to the candidate saying that it was not him who has granted the job to the candidate but the “capabilities” which have made him and other candidates achieve the feat.

यह नौकरी हमने दी नहीं है, बल्कि मेहनती युवाओं ने अपनी योग्यता के आधार पर हासिल की है। हर घर ऐसे ही रोशन रहे, यही कामना करता हूँ। https://t.co/SjeyDm3rFN — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) September 4, 2020

HSSC clerk result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, hssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the final result for clerk under the ‘result’ section

Step 3: A PDF will open, check your roll number

While making the merit list, 90 marks were given to the written exam while 10 marks were given to the socio-economic criteria and experience of the candidates. “The result of 196 posts of ESP category candidates has been withheld due to which this result be treated as partial,” the official notice read.

