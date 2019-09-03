HSSC clerk exams 2019 date sheet announced, check now

HSSC Clerk exams 2019: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the date sheet for the Clerk recruitment examinations. The written examination will be held from September 21 to 23, 2019.

The recruitment examinations will be held on Saturday, September 21, Sunday, September 22, and Monday (September 23) in two sessions (10:30 am to 12 noon, 3 to 4:30 PM).

The admit card will be available at the website from September 14. The candidates can download the admit card through the website- hssc.gov.in.

HSSC Clerk exams 2019: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website-hssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration/ roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Instructor- Candidates should have cleared a Bachelor degree in Engineering/ Technology or Diploma in Engineering or ITI.

Librarian- Candidates should have a Bachelor degree in Library Science from a recognised university.

Lab Attendant- Candidates should have one year and six month certification course and diploma in relevant trade.

Storekeeper- Candidates should have a Bachelor degree in Business Administration or Commerce or Bachelor degree in Arts with Math/ Economics, cleared with minimum 55 percent marks.

The recruitment examination will be conducted for 3026 vacant posts, Librarian- 45, Lab Attendant- 4, Storekeeper- 112.

