HSSC Clerk exam postponed ‘fake’ circular doing rounds, CM issues advisory

HSSC Clerk exam: Since the release of the admit card for the recruitment exam to be conducted for the post of a clerk by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), the official website is not working. Amid anticipation by the candidates, a circular has been doing rounds on the social media claiming that the HSSC Clerk exam has been postponed.

Resting the rumours, the Haryana Chief Minister Manoharlal Khattar tweeted that the exam will be held on prescribed dates.

“IMPORTANT: A fake screenshot and related media is being spread on social media regarding postponement of HSSC Clerk exam to be held on 21, 22 and 23 of September. Please note that no such notification has been issued by the HSSC,” read his Tweet.

IMPORTANT : A fake screenshot and related media is being spread on social media regarding postponement of HSSC Clerk Exams to be held on 21st, 22nd & 23rd of September.

Please note that NO SUCH NOTIFICATION HAS BEEN ISSUED BY HSSC. — CMO Haryana (@cmohry) September 16, 2019

A total of 4,858 posts of clerks of group C are to be filled by this recruitment process for which the exam will be held. Those who get through the exam will get a salary up to Rs 20,200 with additional grade pay of Rs 1,900, as per the official notification.

HSSC Clerk admit card: Exam pattern

The exam will be for 100 marks of which 90 marks will be allotted to the written exam and 10 to socio-economic criteria and experience. The written multiple-choice (OMR-sheet based) exam will further be divided into two parts.

Of the total, 75 per cent weightage will be allotted to general awareness, reasoning, maths, science, computer, English, Hindi and concerned or relevant subjects. Further 25 per cent will be given to history, current affairs, literature, geography, civics, environment, culture.

