HSSC Clerk admit card to release today: Check how to download, exam pattern

HSSC Clerk admit card: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is scheduled to release the admit card for the recruitment exam to be conducted for the post of a clerk at its official website, hssc.gov.in.

The recruitment examinations will be held on Saturday, September 21, Sunday, September 22, and Monday (September 23) in two sessions (10:30 am to 12 noon, 3 to 4:30 PM).

HSSC Clerk admit card: Documents required

It is mandatory to carry admit card to the exam hall as and when it is released. Check out the list of all documents needed to enter the exam hall –

— Admit card

— Domicile Proof

— Aadhar Card

— Photograph

HSSC Clerk admit card: Exam pattern

The exam will be for 100 marks of which 90 marks will be allotted to the written exam and 10 to socio-economic criteria and experience. The written exam will further be divided into two parts. Of the total, 75 per cent wighteage will be allotted to general awareness, reasoning, maths, science, computer, English, Hindi and concerned or relevant subjects. Further 25 per cent weighteage will be given to History, current affairs, literature, geography, civics, environment, culture.

A total of 4858 posts of clerks of group C are to be filled by this recruitment process. Those who get through the exam will get a salary up to Rs 20,200 with additional grade pay of Rs 1900.

