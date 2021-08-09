HPTET 2021 result declared: Here’s how to check

Those who appeared for the exam can check their result on the official website, hpbose.org. (Representative image)

HPTET result 2021: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has declared the result of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). Those who appeared for the exam can check their result on the official website, hpbose.org.

To pass the exam, candidates need to score at least 60 per cent marks. The exam consists of 150 multiple-choice questions. Selected candidates will get a qualified certificate which will allow them to apply for a job as teachers in state-based schools.

HPTET result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on ‘TET/June 2021’ tab on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the result link

Step 4: Login using credentials

The board has also released the final answer key of all the TET papers. Candidates can check the answer keys in the notification section on the official website. The HP TET exam 2021 was held from July 9 to July 12, 2021.

Meanwhile, CBSE has changed the exam pattern of the CTET exam, As per the official notification, the question papers will be developed to assess less factual knowledge and more conceptual understanding, application, problem-solving, reasoning, and critical thinking.