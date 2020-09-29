HPTET result 2020 declared: Here’s how to check

HPTET result 2020 at hpbose.org

HPTET result 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has declared the result of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). Those who appeared for the exam can check their result on the official website, hpbose.org.

To pass the exam, candidates need to score at least 60 per cent marks. The exam consists of 150 multiple-choice questions. Selected candidates will get a qualified certificate which will allow them to apply for a job as teachers in state-based schools. A TET certificate of qualified candidates will be valid for seven years.

HPTET result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on ‘TET June 2020’ under ‘CET/vacancies’

Step 3: Click on the result link

Step 4: Login using credentials

A total of 48,713 candidates had registered to appear for the exams which were held from August 25 to 28. The highest pass percentage was observed in arts stream with 42.52 per cent and the worst in non-medical with 8.95 per cent candidates clearing the exam.

