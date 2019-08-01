HP TET result 2019 declared: How to check marks online

HPTET result 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary education (HPBOSE) has declared the result for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) conducted to assess candidates to opt for teachers’ jobs in state-run schools. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website, hpbose.org.

Advertising

Due to heavy traffic, the website is facing technical glitches and candidates might have to wait longer than usual to get their score. To pass the exam, as per rules, candidates need to score 60 per cent marks. For reserved category candidates, the passing marks are 50 per cent.

In video| Are there enough jobs for teachers?

HPTET result 2019: How to check marks

Step 1: Visit the official website, hpbose.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘HPTET result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear, download

Those who clear the paper I are eligible to teach for classes 1 to 5 and those who clear paper II are eligible to teach in class 6 and 7, as per the rules. Recently, the CBSE has announced the CTET result 2019 for recruitment across the country.