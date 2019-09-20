HP TET online application form November 2019 released: Check how to apply, exam pattern

HP TET online applications 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBSE), Dharmshala has released the online application form for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2019. The exam will be conducted in November. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website, hpbose.org.
The applications need to be submitted by October 9. From October 10 to 15 a late fee of Rs 300 will be applicable. After October 15, no forms will be accepted. Those who are selected for the exam will be eligible to apply for the job of a teacher in state-run schools.
HPTET online applications 2019: Exam pattern
Candidates will have to appear for 150 multiple-choice questions in 150 minutes. In which candidates will have to secure 60 per cent marks. A TET certificate of qualified candidates will be valid for 7 years.
HPTET online applications 2019: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website, hpbose.gov.in
Step 2: Click on TET (Nov 2019) on the homepage
Step 3: Read instructions, scroll at end of the page and click ‘register’
Step 4: Fill form, click ‘save’
Step 5: Upload documents
Step 6: Make payment
HPTET online applications 2019: Fee
Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 800. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 500.
In case of any query, candidates can connect with the officials at 01892-242193 or email if hpbosetet@gmail.com.