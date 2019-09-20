HP TET online application form November 2019 released: Check how to apply, exam pattern

HP TET online applications 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBSE), Dharmshala has released the online application form for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2019. The exam will be conducted in November. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website, hpbose.org.

Advertising

The applications need to be submitted by October 9. From October 10 to 15 a late fee of Rs 300 will be applicable. After October 15, no forms will be accepted. Those who are selected for the exam will be eligible to apply for the job of a teacher in state-run schools.

In video| Are there enough jobs for teachers?

HPTET online applications 2019: Exam pattern

Candidates will have to appear for 150 multiple-choice questions in 150 minutes. In which candidates will have to secure 60 per cent marks. A TET certificate of qualified candidates will be valid for 7 years.

HPTET online applications 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, hpbose.gov.in

Step 2: Click on TET (Nov 2019) on the homepage

Step 3: Read instructions, scroll at end of the page and click ‘register’

Step 4: Fill form, click ‘save’

Step 5: Upload documents

Step 6: Make payment

Read| India has 2 lakh lesser female teachers than male

Advertising

HPTET online applications 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 800. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 500.

In case of any query, candidates can connect with the officials at 01892-242193 or email if hpbosetet@gmail.com.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.