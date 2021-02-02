HPTET November exam result 2020 released, here’s how to check

HPTET result 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has released the result of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). The candidates can check the result through the website hpbose.org.

A total of 44,317 candidates had applied for the exam that was held between December 12 to 15, 2020.

HPTET November exam result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on ‘TET November 2020’ under ‘CET/vacancies’

Step 3: Click on the result link

Step 4: Login using credentials

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

To pass the exam, candidates need to score at least 60 per cent marks. The exam consists of 150 multiple-choice questions. Selected candidates will get a qualified certificate which will allow them to apply for a job as a teacher in state-based schools. A TET certificate of qualified candidates will be valid for seven years.