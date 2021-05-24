HPTET June 2021 application process: Here’s how to apply

The registrations for the Himachal Board of School Education (HPBoSE) Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)– June 2021 will begin today. Interested candidates may apply for the test on the official HPBoSE website- http://www.hpbose.org. The application process will end on June 13. Late applications will be accepted till June 18 with an additional fee of Rs 300.

The admit cards will be uploaded on the HPBoSE website four days before the test. The cards will not be sent to the candidates separately by post. Candidates are required to download/print the card for entry into the examination centre.

Application Fees:

General Category: Rs. 800

Other Categories (OBC/ST/SC/PHH): Rs. 500

Steps to fill the application form for HP TET June 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official HPBoSE website — http://www.hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on ‘TET (June-2021)’

Step 3: Follow the link to the application page and accept the terms and conditions

Step 4: Click on ‘register’

Step 5: Fill in the required details. Note down the system generated Application Number

Step 6: Upload a scanned image of your photograph and signature. The size of the image must be between 15 kb and 20 kb. The size of the signature must be between 10 kb and 15 kb. Both images must be in jpg/jpeg format.

Step 7: Pay the examination fees through online payment mode. Other payment modes will not be accepted

Step 8: Submit the form and take a print-out for future reference

All candidates will be given a period of three days from June 19 till June 21 to make corrections (if any) in all particulars except ‘category’ and ‘sub-category’. No online or offline requests for corrections will be entertained after the specified dates.