HPTET answer key released: Steps to download

HPTET answer key: Download at hpbse.org. (Representational image) HPTET answer key: Download at hpbse.org. (Representational image)

HPTET answer key: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the answer key for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET). Those who appeared for the exam can download the HPTET answer key from the official website, hpbose.org.

This is the final answer key for the exams held in November 2019. No objections will be accepted based on these answer keys and the result will be based on the same. For the answer key marked as ‘XXX’, candidates will be awarded grace marks, as per the official notification.

HPTET answer key: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, hpbose.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘notifications’ in the main tab

Step 3: Click on the ‘final answer key TET’ link for your subject

Step 4: A PDF will open, download

Those who score 60 per cent marks will be considered qualified and hence eligible to apply for state-based schools as a teacher. A TET certificate of qualified candidates will be valid for 7 years. In case of any query, candidates can connect with the officials at 01892-242193 or email if hpbosetet@gmail.com.

