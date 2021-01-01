HPTET answer key 2020 released, objection raising window open

HPTET answer key 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) released the preliminary answer key for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET) 2020 held in December. The answer key is available at hobose.org, candidates who appeared for the exam can download the same from the official website.

This is the preliminary answer key and candidates have been given a window to raise objection if any against the released answer key. Candidates can send their objections along with the supporting documents at hpbosesopapersetting.43@gmail.com by January 6.

To download the answer key, candidates can follow these steps –

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the notification

Step 3: Click on the link as per the subject you appeared for

Step 4: A PDF will open

Step 5: Read instructions, check the answer key

Those who clear the HPTET will be eligible for the job of a teacher in state-run schools. To pass, one needs to score the minimum marks of 60 per cent. A total of 44,317 candidates had applied for the exam of which 41,808 have paid fee, as per the official website.