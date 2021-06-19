HPTET 2021 exam dates released, registration deadline extended

The timeline of the correction window has also been extended and now applicants can make corrections from June 22 to June 24 till 11:59 pm. (representational)

The Himachal Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has extended the last date to register for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)– June 2021 exam (with late fees) till June 21. Earlier, the deadline to submit the application form (with late fees) was June 18.

The timeline of the correction window has also been extended and now applicants can make corrections from June 22 to June 24 till 11:59 pm at hpbose.org. However, the candidates cannot make any corrections in the category and sub category sections once the form is submitted.

Apart from extending the registration period, the board has also released the exam dates for HPTET 2021. As per the official notification, the JBT and Shastri TET will be conducted on July 9, TGT (nonmedical) and language teacher TET on July 10, TGT (arts), (medical) TET on July 11. The Punjabi and Urdu TET will be held on July 12, 2021.

Steps to fill the application form for HP TET June 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official HPBoSE website — http://www.hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on ‘TET (June-2021)’

Step 3: Follow the link to the application page and accept the terms and conditions

Step 4: Click on ‘register’

Step 5: Fill in the required details. Note down the system generated Application Number

Step 6: Upload a scanned image of your photograph and signature. The size of the image must be between 15 kb and 20 kb. The size of the signature must be between 10 kb and 15 kb. Both images must be in jpg/jpeg format.

Step 7: Pay the examination fees through online payment mode. Other payment modes will not be accepted

Step 8: Submit the form and take a print-out for future reference

The admit cards will be uploaded on the HPBoSE website four days before the test. The cards will not be sent to the candidates separately by post. Candidates are required to download/print the card for entry into the examination centre.