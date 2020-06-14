HPSEBL recruitment 2020: Apply for 1892 vacancies for 10th pass

HPSEBL recruitment 2020: Apply hpseb.in (Representational image) HPSEBL recruitment 2020: Apply hpseb.in (Representational image)

HPSEBL recruitment 2020: The Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) has invited applications for a total of 1892 vacancies. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, hpseb.in. The application process is on and the last date to apply is July 20, 5 pm.

For candidates residing in Lahaul and Spiti district, Kinnaur, Pangi and Bharmour sub-division of Chamba and Dodra Kwar sub-division of Shimla, the application deadline is extended till August 4, 5 pm. Candidates will have to submit an application via post.

HPSEBL recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Total – 1892

Junior T/mate – 1500

Junior helper – 392

HPSEBL recruitment 2020: How to apply

After downloading the form from the official website and filling it up, candidates need to post one of the following addresses. The applications should reach on or before the deadline. The addresses are –

Chief Engineer (operation) North Zone, HPSEB Ltd, Dharmshala, District Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, 176215.

Chief Engineer (operation) Central Zone, HPSEB limited, Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, 176215

Chief Engineering (operation) South Zone, HPSEB, Vidyut Bhawan, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, 171004

HPSEBL recruitment 2020: Fee

An application fee of Rs 100 will be applicable. Those belonging to reserved category candidates will be paid Rs 50. Female candidates will be exempted from paying any fee.

HPSEBL recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Education: Applicants should be at least matric pass. Preference will be given to candidates having ITI certificate in wireman, electrician courses of national trade certificate o one year MMT course.

Age: The applicant should be at least 18 years old. The upper age is capped at 30 years. Age will be calculated as on April 1, 2020. Candidates belonging to reserved category will be given relaxation, as per government rules.

HPSEBL recruitment 2020: Selection

No exam will be held, however, candidates will be evaluated out of 100 marks. Candidates will be awarded 60 marks on the basis of marks scored in matrics. A total of 25 marks will be awarded to score in ITI certification. 2.5 marks will be given to prior work experience and 12.5 marks are based on background. In the background criteria, 1 mark is awarded to an orphan or single daughter, one mark for a widow or single woman, 2.5 marks to those belonging to BPL families, and so on.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd