HPSC recruitment 2018: Vacancies available for manager, programmer, other posts, salary details

HPSC recruitment 2018: A notification has been released by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC), inviting aspirants to apply for various posts of manager, director, lecturer etc. The registration for the same started from July 23 and the last date to apply online is August 20. Those willing to apply may do so at the official website, hpsc.gov.in. No hard copy of the application will be accepted.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 44

Designation

Senior Manager (P&A): 1

Senior Manager (Legal): 2

Manager (Electrical): 1

Senior Manager (IA): 3

Senior Manager (Accounts): 2

Manager (P & A): 2

Management Trainee (Finance): 4

Manager (Utility): 7

Junior System Analyst/Programmer: 4

Senior Manager (Estate): 7

Senior Manager (Finance): 1

Assistant General Manager (IA): 1

Manager (Estate): 3

Assistant General Manager (Finance): 1

Deputy Director (Group-B): 1

Deputy Director of Horticulture (Class-I): 3

Lecturer Rural Development (Class-II): 1

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification:

Senior Manager (P&A): The aspirant should be holding an MBA (personnel) or equivalent degree with atleast six years of relevant post qualification experience, out of which atleast three years should be in an executive position, in handling personnel and general administration in a

corporate environment. He/ she should be proficient in computer.

Senior Manager (Legal): The aspirant should be a graduate (second division), LL.B professional (second division) with at least six years of relevant post qualification experience in handling legal matters in a commercial organisation of repute/ financial institutions/ banks/ industry, out of which atleast three years should be in an executive position. He/ she should be proficient in computer.

Manager (Electrical): The aspirant should be holding a first class B.E/ B.Tech degree in electrical engineering, preferably MBA as additional qualifications and should possess atleast two years of relevant post qualification experience.

Senior Manager (IA): The aspirant should be holding a first class B.E/ B.Tech in civil engineering preferably MBA as additional qualification with minimum six years of relevant post qualification experience in development/ creation and maintenance of industrial infrastructure. He/ she should be proficient in computer.

Senior Manager (Accounts): CA/ICWA with atleast six years of relevant post qualification experience, out of which atleast three years should be in an executive position in industry/ financial institution/ banks in the accounts stream. MBA will be an added advantage. He/ she should be proficient in computer.

Manager (P & A): The aspirant should be holding an MBA (personnel) or equivalent degree with atleast two years of relevant post qualification experience in handling personnel and general administration in corporate environment. Preference will be given to those holding an

additional degree in law.

Management Trainee (Finance): The aspirant should have pursued MBA (Fin.)/ equivalent i.e. MFC/CA/ICWA. Preference will be given to those possessing B.E/ B.Tech qualifications.

Manager (Utility): The aspirant should have pursued first class B.E/ B.Tech in civil/ mechanical/ electrical in engineering with minimum two years of relevant post qualification experience.

Junior System Analyst/Programmer: The aspirant should have pursued first class B.E/ B.Tech in information technology/ computer science/MCA from a recognised university/ institute, with minimum two years of relevant post qualification experience in a PSU/ financial institution/ bank.

Senior Manager (Estate): The aspirant should have pursued first class B.E/ B.Tech or MBA or both having minimum six years of relevant post qualification experience in a PSU or an organisation of

repute.

Senior Manager (Finance): The aspirant should have pursued MBA (Fin.)/ equivalent e.g. MFC/CA/ICWA having atleast six years of relevant post qualification experience in banking/ financial institutions.

Assistant General Manager (IA): The aspirant should have pursued first class B.E/ B.Tech in civil engineering preferably MBA as additional qualification with minimum 10 years relevant post qualification experience in development/creation and maintenance of Industrial Infrastructure.

Manager (Estate): The aspirant should have pursued first class B.E/ B.Tech or MBA or both. He/ she should be having minimum two years of relevant post qualification experience in a public undertaking or an organisation of repute.

Assistant General Manager (Finance): The aspirant should have pursued MBA (Fin.)/ equivalent i.e. MFC/CA/ICWA and should be having atleast 10 years of relevant post qualification experience in banking/ financial institutions, out of which atleast five years should be in an executive position.

Deputy Director (Group-B): The aspirant should be holding a master’s degree in social work or its equivalent from recognised university.

Deputy Director of Horticulture (Class-I): The aspirant should have pursued second class M.Sc in horticulture from a recognised university or institution and should be holding five years of practical experience in horticulture research or extension or both.

Lecturer Rural Development (Class-II): The aspirant should have pursued post graduate in economics or rural development from recognised university with atleast 55 per cent marks. He/ she should also possess two years of experience in teaching or research in rural development.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should not exceed 42 years and should be minimum 18 years.

Pay Scale

Senior Manager (P&A): The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100, along with a grade pay of Rs 6,000.

Senior Manager (Legal): The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100, along with a grade pay of Rs 6,000.

Manager (Electrical): The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 along with a grade pay of Rs 5400.

Senior Manager (IA): The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100, along with a grade pay of Rs 6,000.

Senior Manager (Accounts): The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100, along with a grade pay of Rs 6,000.

Manager (P & A): The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 along with a grade pay of Rs 5400.

Management Trainee (Finance): The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 along with a grade pay of Rs 5400.

Manager (Utility): The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100, along with a grade pay of Rs 5,400.

Junior System Analyst/Programmer: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 along with a grade pay of Rs 5400.

Senior Manager (Estate): The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100, along with a grade pay of Rs 6,000.

Senior Manager (Finance): The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100, along with a grade pay of Rs 6,000.

Assistant General Manager (IA): The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100, along with a grade pay of Rs 7,600.

Manager (Estate): The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 along with a grade pay of Rs 5400.

Assistant General Manager (Finance): The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100, along with a grade pay of Rs 7,600.

Deputy Director (Group-B): The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 along with a grade pay of Rs 5400.

Deputy Director of Horticulture (Class-I): The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100, along with a grade pay of Rs 5,400.

Lecturer Rural Development (Class-II): The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 along with a grade pay of Rs 4,600.

