HPSC recruitment 2018: Apply for civil judge post; 107 vacancies, earn over Rs 44,000 per month

HPSC recruitment: The last date for submission of application is September 9. The last date for submission of application is September 9.

HPSC recruitment: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has issued a notification, inviting interested aspirants to apply for the post of Civil Judge (junior division) in the cadre of Haryana civil service (judicial branch). Interested lot can send their applications online at the official website — hpsc.gov.in. The last date for submission of application is September 9 by 5 pm.

Vacancy Details

Total vacancies: 107

Designation

Civil Judge

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirant should be holding a degree of Bachelor of Laws from a university established by the law and approved/ recognised by the Bar Council of India.

Age limit: The age of the aspirant should be minimum 21 years and should not exceed 42 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay Scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 27,700 to Rs 44,770.

Selection procedure

The selection will be made on the basis of a preliminary examination, main examination and viva-voce (interview/ personality test).

Prelims pattern:

It will be an objective type paper, with multiple-choice questions. The duration of the same will be two hours. It will consist of 125 questions of four marks each. For every wrong answer 0.80 mark shall be deducted. However, there will be no negative marking for un-attempted questions. The question paper shall be of law graduate level standard.

Mains pattern:

It shall be of subjective/narrative type.

A candidate shall be called for the viva- voce only if he/ she obtains at least 50 per cent qualifying marks in the aggregate of all the written papers (45 per cent for reserved categories).

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd