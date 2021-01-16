scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, January 16, 2021
Must Read

HPSC Judicial branch recruitment 2021: Apply for 256 civil judge posts, salary up to Rs 44,770

HPSC Judicial branch recruitment 2021: Interested candidates can apply at hpsc.gov.in. To be eligible for the posts, candidates need to clear the preliminary exam, Main written test, and interview round.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | January 16, 2021 7:53:59 pm
hpsc.gov.in, hpsc. himachal pradesh govt jobs, himachal judge jobs, civil judge posts, judiciary jobs, employment news, sarkari naukri, govt jobs, employment newsHPSC Judicial branch recruitment 2021: Apply at hpsc.gov.in (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/Representational)

HPSC Judicial branch recruitment 2021: The Haryana Public Service Commission invites applications for eligible candidates for 256 posts of a civil judge in the junior division of Haryana Civil Services (judicial branch). Interested candidates can apply at hpsc.gov.in. To be eligible for the posts, candidates need to clear the preliminary exam, main written test, and the interview round.

The preliminary exam will be of objective type with multiple-choice questions and the main exam will be of subjective paper. The prelims question paper is of two hours duration. It will consists of a maximum of 125 questions and each question will be for four marks and for every wrong answer 0.80 or 20 per cent marks will be deducted.

Read | Explained: What is HPSC’s revamped govt recruitment procedure?

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Those who clear prelims will be called for the main. The main exam will consist of six papers of which five will be written and one viva- voce or interview round.

HPSC Judicial branch recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Education: Applicants should have a degree of Bachelor of Laws from a university, established by the law and approved/recognised by the Bar Council of India on or before the closing date that is February 15.

Age: Applicants should be at least 21 years old to be eligible to apply. The upper age is capped at 42 years. The age will be calculated as on February 15. The candidates belonging to reserve categories will get relaxations as per govt norms.

HPSC Judicial branch recruitment 2021: Salary

Finally selected candidates will be played in the range of Rs 27,700- Rs 44,770.

HPSC Judicial branch recruitment 2021: Fee

Applicants will have to pay Rs 1000 fee and for female candidates from all categories, male and female candidates belonging to the reserved category will have to pay Rs 250.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 16: Latest News

Advertisement