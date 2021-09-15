HPSC HCS Prelims 2021 answer key released: Check how to download, raise objections

The Haryana Public Service Commission today released the provisional answer key for the preliminary stage of the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) 2021 exam. The exam was conducted on September 12. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the answer key on the official website – hpsc.gov.in

Candidates who have a concern against any answer given in the answer key can raise a representation to the commission by September 17, 5 pm. The representation regarding incorrect questions /answers should be supported by appropriate reason/proof and proposed correct answer, failing which any such objection will not be considered.

HPSC HCS answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – hpsc.gov.in

Step 2: In the left panel, click on ‘answer key’ tab

Step 3: On the new page, scroll down to view the answer key

Step 4: Incase of raising objections, link for the same is provided with the answer key

Once the objection window closes, the commission will evaluate the valid objections and make necessary rectifications to prepare the final answer key. The final answer key cannot be challenged by any candidates and it is on the basis of the final answers, that the candidate response sheets of the prelims are marked to compile the result. The prelims result will be declared thereafter.