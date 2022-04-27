HPSC HCS Judicial Branch Mains 2022 admit card released: How to download

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) released the Haryana Civil Service (HCS) Judicial Branch mains admit card 2021 on April 26, 2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website of HPSC — hpsc.gov.in.

The HCS (Judicial Branch) Mains Examination – 2021 will be conducted from May 6 to May 8, 2022, at Panchkula. Earlier, the HCS( Judicial Branch) Examination- 2021 was scheduled from April 22 to April 24, 2022.

How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPSC — hpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘HCS Judicial Branch Mains Admit Card’ available on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill the required details.

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout for the future.

The selection of the posts will be done on the basis of prelims, mains, and viva-voce. The candidate who qualifies for the main written examination will have to apply again on a separate application form for the main examination for which they will be informed through an announcement that will be displayed on the official Commission’s website.

The Haryana HCS Judicial branch prelims examination was held on November 13, 2021, from 11 am to 1 pm and the result was declared on December 3. The recruitment drive was conducted by the commission to fill 256 posts of Civil Judges in the junior division in the state.