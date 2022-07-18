HPSC HCS Admit Card 2021 released; how to download

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the admit card for the HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services Exam 2021. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card at the official website at hpsc.net.in. The HPSC HCS examination will be conducted on July 24.

HPSC HCS admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit hpsc.gov.in to access the HPSC’s official website.

Step 2: Click the “Click Here to Download Admit Card for the Posts of HCS (Ex. Br.)

Preliminary Examination – 2021 to be conducted on July 24, 2022″ link on the webpage.

Step 3: Enter your log-in information, and a screen with your admit card will appear.

Step 4: For future reference, keep a hard copy of the same.

Candidates must ensure to bring a printout of their HPSC admit card to their exam centre. Without their admit cards, candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam hall. On July 24, 2022, HPSC is scheduled to hold the preliminary test for the Haryana Civil Services and other Allied Services Recruitment 2021.

Following a meeting led by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal and the deputy commissions, the date was announced. A flying squad of cops for 5 to 10 locations was also decided upon during the meeting as a security precaution to be present in each of their areas.

The exam is being held to fill openings for the following positions: Traffic Manager (TM), District Food & Supplies Officer (DFSO), Asst. Employment Officer, HCS (Ex. Br.), DSP, ETO, ‘A’ Class Tehsildar, Asstt. Registrar Co. Op. Societies (ARCS), Asstt. Excise & Taxation Officer (AETO), Block Development & Panchayat Officer (BDPO), and Ass (AEO)





