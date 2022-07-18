scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 18, 2022

HPSC HCS Admit Card 2021 released; how to download

Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card at  the official website at hpsc.net.in. The HPSC HCS examination will be conducted on July 24.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
July 18, 2022 3:22:19 pm
Candidates must ensure to bring a printout of their HPSC admit card to their exam centre. Without their admit cards, candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam hall. File.

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the admit card for the HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services Exam 2021. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card at  the official website at hpsc.net.in. The HPSC HCS examination will be conducted on July 24.

Read |HPSC Haryana HCS, Allied Services Prelims exam date announced; check schedule

HPSC HCS admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit hpsc.gov.in to access the HPSC’s official website. 

Step 2: Click the “Click Here to Download Admit Card for the Posts of HCS (Ex. Br.) 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Yield inversion, soft-landing and reverse currency wars...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Yield inversion, soft-landing and reverse currency wars...
New challenge for Delhi cyber unit: CryptoPremium
New challenge for Delhi cyber unit: Crypto
Aviation upturn sees new trends: tourism routes popular; curbs in China b...Premium
Aviation upturn sees new trends: tourism routes popular; curbs in China b...
From hospital gate to upmarket store, fuel squeeze chokes ColomboPremium
From hospital gate to upmarket store, fuel squeeze chokes Colombo

Preliminary Examination – 2021 to be conducted on July 24, 2022″ link on the webpage. 

Step 3: Enter your log-in information, and a screen with your admit card will appear. 

Step 4: For future reference, keep a hard copy of the same.

Candidates must ensure to bring a printout of their HPSC admit card to their exam centre. Without their admit cards, candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam hall. On July 24, 2022, HPSC is scheduled to hold the preliminary test for the Haryana Civil Services and other Allied Services Recruitment 2021. 

Read |RRB NTPC 2019 CBAT dates announced; check schedule here

Following a meeting led by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal and the deputy commissions, the date was announced. A flying squad of cops for 5 to 10 locations was also decided upon during the meeting as a security precaution to be present in each of their areas.

The exam is being held to fill openings for the following positions: Traffic Manager (TM), District Food & Supplies Officer (DFSO), Asst. Employment Officer, HCS (Ex. Br.), DSP, ETO, ‘A’ Class Tehsildar, Asstt. Registrar Co. Op. Societies (ARCS), Asstt. Excise & Taxation Officer (AETO), Block Development & Panchayat Officer (BDPO), and Ass (AEO)



Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 18: Latest News
Advertisement