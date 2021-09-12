HPSC HCS 2021: Exam over, check expected date of answer key and result

The Haryana Public Service Commission has just concluded the preliminary stage of the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) 2021 exam, today on September 12, 2021. The exam was successfully conducted as an offline test in centres across the state and only those who qualify will become eligible to appear in the main stage exam now. However, before the main exam is held, the commission will first release the answer key and the results of the prelims exam.

Candidates may note that now that the prelims exam is over, HPSC is expected to release the HCS 2021 Answer Key online. The prelims exam was held for a question paper carrying 200 MCQs and the answer keys for all the questions will be released as per schedule. While the unofficial memory-based answer keys are already available now after the exam, the HPSC has not specified any exact date of release of the official answer key.

Last time the HPSC released the provisional answer key within 2 days, from the day the exam was conducted. It is therefore expected that the HPSC HCS answer key 2021 will be released on or before September 15, 2021.

HPSC does not release the answer key of the main exam. As and when the prelims answer key releases, candidates will be invited to raise challenges against the provisional answer key. The provisional answer key releases at first on the official website hpsc.gov.in and on the basis of the schedule followed by the Commission during the previous iteration of the exam, candidates are allowed another 2 days of time to file their representations.

Once the objection window closes, the commission evaluates the valid objections and makes necessary rectifications to prepare the final answer key. The final answer key cannot be challenged by any candidates and it is on the basis of the final answer key, that the candidate response sheets of the prelims are marked to compile the result.

HPSC HCS Result 2021 of the prelims exam also releases online on the official website hpsc.gov.in as per schedule after the exam. Just like the answer key, the Haryana Public Service Commission has not intimated any official date of release of the HCS Result 2021. The result is prepared on the basis of the merit of candidates in the preliminary exam. As such, the HCS result releases in the form of a merit list of candidates qualifying through the Prelims exam.

Candidates must note that the prelims result indicates the names of only those candidates who become eligible to appear for the Main stage exam. However, it is not the final result. The final result is released only after completion of all stages, including the Interview round, prelims and mains exam.

Last time, the result of HCS prelims was declared by the commission, after 51 days from the day the exam was held. On the basis of the same, this year, candidates can expect the HCS result 2021 to be released on November 2, 2021. These are however unofficial dates based on the schedule of events followed by the commission the last time that the HCS exam was held. Candidates must follow the official website i.e., hpsc.gov.in regularly for the latest updates of the exam.