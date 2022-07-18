HPSC Haryana HCS, Allied Services Prelims exam date announced; check schedule

Adequate arrangements have been made for a smooth and fair conduct of the Haryana Civil Services and other Allied Services examination to be held on July 24, according to an official statement issued here on Friday.A total of 1,48,262 candidates will write the examination at 524 centres in 10 districts.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal with deputy commissioners and superintendents of police through video-conferencing regarding the conduct of the examination.Kaushal directed that the deputy commissioners should appoint a flying squad of officers for 5-10 locations each in their districts.

The joint team of deputy commissioner and police should visit the examination centres and check the area around those. Extra vigil should be kept on suspicious movements of any person or vehicle near the examination centres, the chief secretary said.Kaushal also directed that prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) should be imposed near the examination centres.He also said directions should be issued to keep coaching centres closed on the day of the examination. Apart from this, the stationery shops should also be monitored.

Kaushal further directed that the deputy commissioners should appoint a nodal officer in their respective districts for the overall supervision of the examination.Besides, a coordinator should also be appointed to coordinate with the staff at the examination centres and ensure all arrangements such as rooms, furniture, drinking water and toilets at the examination centres, he told the meeting.The chief secretary told the SPs that special care should be taken not to allow large gatherings outside the examination centres on the day of the examination.

The meeting was informed by the officials that the exam material for the morning and evening shift examinations would be sent separately and the GPS locations of the strong rooms set up in the districts to keep the examination material would also be recorded. The entry-exit record of the strong rooms will also be kept.

Director General of Police (DGP) P K Agrawal, who was also present at the meeting, said CCTV cameras would be installed at the entrance and rooms of the examination centres. In addition, mobile jammers will also be installed.The exam will be held in two shifts on July 24. The General Studies paper will be held from 10 am to 12 noon and the CSAT paper from 3 pm to 5 pm, the statement said.





