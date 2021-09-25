HPSC Haryana HCS 2021 prelims result declared, here’s how to check

The Haryana Public Service Commission today declared the preliminary stage of the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) 2021 exam. The exam was conducted on September 12, 2021. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the results at the official website – hpsc.gov.in

Candidates must note that the prelims result indicates the roll number of only those candidates who become eligible to appear for the main stage exam. However, it is not the final result. The final result is released only after completion of all stages, including the Interview round, prelims and mains exam.

HPSC HCS Prelims 2021: How to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website – hpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on result tab

Step 3: Click on the result link

Step 4: Check your roll number in the list

As per the official notification, the number of qualified candidates is twelve times (plus bracketed, if any) of the vacancies advertised. A total of 991 candidates have been declared pass in the prelims exam. The cut-off is 68.50.

HPSC had earlier released the provisional answer key for the preliminary stage of the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) 2021 exam on September 15. Candidates were given time to raise a representation against any answer in the answer key to the commission by September 17, 5 pm.