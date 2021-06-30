HPSC Haryana civil services prelims 2021 exam date announced

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced the revised exam dates of the Haryana Civil service exam (HCS) 2021. The preliminary exam will be held on September 12, 2021. Candidates can check the notification on the official website – hpsc.gov.in

The HCS prelims exam will be conducted in two sessions from 10 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 5 pm. The prelims exam is an objective-type paper and candidates are allotted a time of two hours to solve the questions. Those who qualify this stage will appear for the mains examination.

“In partial modification of the announcement dated June 15 which was earlier published regarding the tentative date of the Preliminary Examination for the post of HCS (Ex. Br.) and other allied services – 2021, it is hereby announced for the general information of the candidates that the commission has decided to conduct the IICS (Ex. Dr.) and other allied services Preliminary exam 2021 on September 12.” reads the official notification released.

“Further information regarding the venue of exam centers and downloading of admit cards will be displayed on Commission’s website,” it further stated.

Meanwhile, UPSC has also released its revised exam calendar for the 2021-22 session. As per the new exam dates, the EPFO exam will be conducted on September 5, CAPF exam 2021 on August 8, and the NDA II exam has been rescheduled to be held on November 14. The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on September 5. The civil services (Prelims) exam will be conducted on October 10.