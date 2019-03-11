HPSC assistant professor recruitment 2019: Apply for 524 posts, check updates

HPSC assistant professor recruitment 2019: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has invited applications for the post of assistant professors in state-based higher education institutes on its official website, hpsc.gov.in. A total of 524 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive. The application process for the same will begin from March 15, 2019 and conclude on April 15, 2019.

Advertising

No application will be accepted without payment of application fee. Interested can apply through the official websites, hpsc.gov.in or hpsconline.in. Candidates will be recruited for different subjects.

HPSC assistant professor recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Chemistry -2

Commerce- 102

Computer Science -9

Economics – 39

English- 81

Geography – 48

Hindi – 49

History – 35

Maths – 55

Physical education – 1

Political Science-33

Psychology – 25

Public Administration- 21

Punjabi – 2

Sanskrit – 1

Sociology -20

Zoology- 1

HPSC assistant professor recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, hpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘assistant professor recruitment..’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on new registration

Step 5: Fill in details and submit

Step 6: Log-in using registered email id

Step 7: Fill form, upload documents

Step 8: Make payment

The link has not been activated yet and will only be activated from March 15 onwards.

HPSC assistant professor recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 250 as application fee, further relaxation for reserved category candidates will be available, as per the usual format. Details are awaited.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.