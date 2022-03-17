HPPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications open for Assistant Engineer posts

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) is inviting application for the posts of Assistant Engineer. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of HPPSC — hppsc.hp.gov.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 76 vacancies of Assistant Engineers in the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission. Candidates have time till April 12, 2022 to fill in the application forms.

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPPSC — hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘apply online’ tab.

Step 3: A new window will open; click on ‘online application registration’ link.

Step 4: Click on new registration or sign with registered credentials if you are already registered.

Step 5: A list of advertisements will be displayed to the candidate on dashboard. Candidates should choose the vacancy and fill in all the necessary details and upload the required documents.

Step 6: Pay the examination fees, and click on submit. Save the form for future reference.

The pay scale for these vacancies is Rs. 16650-39100+(GP 5800). An eligible candidate should have a regular/fulltime degree in Electrical Engineering or Electrical and Electronics Engineering from a recognised institute/university duly approved by the AICTE or AMIE from Institute of Engineers (India Calcutta). AMIE shall be recognised for internal candidates who were enrolled with the institutions have permanent recognition upto May 31, 2021.

Candidates applying for these vacancies should be of at least 18 years of age and maximum age limit is 45 years. The institution has also clarified that the date of determining the eligibility of all candidates interms of essential qualification(s), experience etc., if any, shall be reckoned as on the closing date for submission of Online Recruitment Applications through ORA portal.