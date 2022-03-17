scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Must Read

HPPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications open for Assistant Engineer posts

Candidates have time till April 12, 2022 to fill in the application forms through the official website of HPPSC — hppsc.hp.gov.in.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
March 17, 2022 11:52:33 am
Assistant Engineers, HPPSCThis recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 76 vacancies of Assistant Engineers. (Representative image)

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) is inviting application for the posts of Assistant Engineer. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of HPPSC — hppsc.hp.gov.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 76 vacancies of Assistant Engineers in the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission. Candidates have time till April 12, 2022 to fill in the application forms.

Read |CSBC Bihar Police Fireman admit card 2021 released: Here’s how to download

How to apply:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPPSC — hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘apply online’ tab.

Step 3: A new window will open; click on ‘online application registration’ link.

Step 4: Click on new registration or sign with registered credentials if you are already registered.

Step 5: A list of advertisements will be displayed to the candidate on dashboard. Candidates should choose the vacancy and fill in all the necessary details and upload the required documents.

Step 6: Pay the examination fees, and click on submit. Save the form for future reference.

Also read |SBI PO final result 2021 declared; here’s how to check

The pay scale for these vacancies is Rs. 16650-39100+(GP 5800). An eligible candidate should have a regular/fulltime degree in Electrical Engineering or Electrical and Electronics Engineering from a recognised institute/university duly approved by the AICTE or AMIE from Institute of Engineers (India Calcutta). AMIE shall be recognised for internal candidates who were enrolled with the institutions have permanent recognition upto May 31, 2021.

Candidates applying for these vacancies should be of at least 18 years of age and maximum age limit is 45 years. The institution has also clarified that the date of determining the eligibility of all candidates interms of essential qualification(s), experience etc., if any, shall be reckoned as on the closing date for submission of Online Recruitment Applications through ORA portal.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 17: Latest News

Advertisement