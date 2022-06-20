HPPSC Administrative CCE application process begins: Check eligibility, how to apply

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) is inviting applications for the various posts in different departments of the Government of HP to be filled up through HP administrative service recruitment drive. The last date to apply is July 17, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2021 through the official website — hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The selection process for the examination is divided into three parts – preliminary, main, and personality test.

HPSSC Administrative service CCE 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — hppsc.hp.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the register tab

Step 3: Fill the application form with the generated application number

Step 4: Enter the required details and upload the needed documents in the mentioned size given there.

Step 5: Pay the application fees

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Eligibility criteria

Education qualification: The candidate must possess a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent from a recognized university. Applicants must be a citizen of India.

Age limit: The maximum age limit for recruitment is 35 years and the minimum is 21 years. Candidates born on or before January 2, 2001, or after January 1, 1987, are eligible to apply.

Application fees

Candidates have to pay an amount of Rs.400 as an application fee for all the categories. The candidates belonging to Himachal Pradesh from the reserved category SC/ST have to pay Rs. 100 and no fees are applicable for the ex-servicemen, blind/visually impaired, and female candidates.