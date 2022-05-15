HPCL, RPSC, BSF and more: List of government jobs to apply this week

For those looking to apply for jobs, here’s a list of government jobs with an ongoing registration process. Candidates should remember to check the eligibility criteria, the number of vacancies, the application process and the last date to apply through the given official websites for each job listed below.

— Border Security Force (BSF)

The Border Security Force (BSF) has released a notification inviting applications for Group-B 90 posts of Junior Engineer, Sub-Inspector, and Inspector post. The registration process will be conducted from April 25 to June 8, 2022. The selection will be done on the basis of a written test, followed by documentation, physical standards test, practical test, and medical examination.

The age of the aspirants should not exceed 30 years. Candidates applying for Inspector (architect) should have an architecture degree from a recognized university. SI applicants should have a 3 years diploma course in civil engineering and a 3 years diploma course in electrical engineering from a recognized institute for Junior Engineer/SI.

Last date to apply: June 8, 2022

Where to apply: rectt.bsf.gov.in

— REET 2022

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer has announced the exam date and application schedule for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022. REET is the eligibility test for the direct recruitment of primary and upper primary government school teachers in Rajasthan. The exam is held at two levels—the level 1 exam is conducted for the recruitment of primary teachers and the Level II exam is held to recruit teachers for the upper primary level.

Last date to apply: May 18, 2022

Where to apply: reetbser2022.in

— DRDO

The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) has invited applications from qualified candidates for Junior Research Fellow (JRF) positions. The application form is available on the DRDO website, drdo.gov.in. There are two open positions.

Candidates will be assigned to CEPTAM, DRDO, Metcalfe House, Civil Lines, New Delhi-110054. They will be paid Rs 31,000 per month, plus HRA and other benefits as per government regulations.

Last date to apply: May 27, 2022

Where to apply: drdo.gov.in

— UGC-NET

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles). Usually, the UGC-NET exam is held twice in a year. However, this time, the schedule of the exam was disturbed due to the Covid pandemic and thus the UGC has decided to combine the two test cycles and hold them together.

Candidates will be able to make payment without any late fee till 11:50 pm on May 20. The correction window for candidates to make changes to their applications form will be available from May 21 to May 23.

Last date to apply: May 30, 2022

Where to apply: ntanet.nic.in

— HPCL recruitment

The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) is inviting online/offline applications for the recruitment of various Engineering, Petrochemical professionals, R&D professionals, and other positions. The HPCL recruitment drive will fill up 186 posts in the organisation. There are 94 vacancies available for Operations Technician, 18 posts for Boiler Technician, 14 posts for Maintenance Technician (Mechanical), 17 posts for Maintenance Technician (Electrical), 9 posts for Maintenance Technician (Instrumentation), 16 posts are for Lab Analyst, and 18 posts available for Jr Fire and Safety Inspector.

Last date to apply: May 21, 2022

Where to apply: hindustanpetroleum.com

— Telangana Police Recruitment 2022

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released notifications for recruitment to 16,614 posts ranging from Constables to Sub Inspectors (SI) in Telangana Police Department. As informed by the authority the application process for these posts will be conducted from May 2, 2022. The last date to submit the application is May 20, 2022.

The selection procedure will involve three rounds of test – Preliminary Written Test (PWT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Final Written Examination (FWE).

Last date to apply: May 20, 2022

Where to apply: tslprb.in

— RPSC teacher recruitment 2022

This recruitment drive will fill up 102 vacant teacher posts out of which 28 posts are devoted to Hindi, 26 for English, 25 for General grammar, 21 for Literature, and two for Grammar. The board will conduct an entrance exam to shortlist candidates. A post-graduate degree from Shiksha Shastri or B.Ed is required carrying 48 per cent of the marks. The candidates applying for these posts should be at least 21 years old and the upper age limit allowed for these posts is 40 years of age, as of July 1, 2022.



Last date to apply: June 14, 2022

Where to apply: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in