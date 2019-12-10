HPCL recruitment application process begins for R&D professionals, salary up to Rs 41.5 lakh

HPCL recruitment 2019: Apply at hindustanpetroleum.com (Representational image) HPCL recruitment 2019: Apply at hindustanpetroleum.com (Representational image)

HPCL recruitment: The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has invited applications for a total of 24 posts for research and development professionals. The application process is on and the last date to apply is December 31, 2019. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, hindustanpetroleum.com.

To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to pass a computer-based test, group task, and interview. The finally selected candidates will be on probation for one year from the date of joining. The dates of the exams have not been declared yet.

HPCL recruitment: Exam pattern

The computer-based exam will be divided into two parts – domain section and aptitude. To be eligible candidates will have to obtain 50 per cent marks in the domain section, in the aptitude test, the minimum cut-off is 60 per cent, however, for those belonging to reserved category the cut-off is 54 per cent. The final merit list will be a combination of computer-based test, group task and interview. For the final score.

HPCL recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, hindustanpetroleum.com

Step 2: Click on ‘careers’, you will be redirected to a new post, click on ‘available posts’

Step 3: Click on ‘apply here’ in the sub-category of ‘R&F professionals’

Step 4: Click on the post you wish to apply for

Step 5: Fill the form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment and submit

HPCL recruitment: Fee

Applicants will have to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 590. SC, ST and PwBD candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

HPCL recruitment: Salary

General manager – Rs 41.50 LPA

Assistant manager – Rs 21.69 LPA

Senior Manager – Rs 28,96 LPA

Assistant Manager/Manager – Rs 21.69 to Rs 24.79 LPA

Sr Manager – Catalyst – Rs 28.96 LPA

Officer – Rs 17.87 LPA

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd