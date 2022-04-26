scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Must Read

HPCL recruitment 2022: Application invited for 186 vacancies; check details

HPCL invites online/offline applications for the recruitment of various positions. Eligible candidates can apply online through HPCL official website — hinduatanpetroleum.com.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: April 26, 2022 5:05:50 pm
HPCLThe HPCL recruitment drive will fill up 186 posts in the organisation.File

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) invites online/offline applications for the recruitment of various Engineering, Petrochemical professionals, R&D professionals, and other positions. Eligible candidates can apply online through HPCL official website — hindustanpetroleum.com.

 The HPCL recruitment drive will fill up 186 posts in the organisation. The registration process began on April 22, 2022. The last date for the submission of the online application is May 21.

Read |Bank of India invites application for 696 credit officer posts; check eligibility criteria

Vacancy

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

There are 94 vacancies available for Operations Technician, 18 posts for Boiler Technician, 14 posts for Maintenance Technician (Mechanical), 17 posts for Maintenance Technician (Electrical), 9 posts for Maintenance Technician (Instrumentation), 16 posts are for Lab Analyst, and 18 posts available for Jr Fire and Safety Inspector. 

Best of Express Premium

How I shrugged off my smartphone addict...Premium
How I shrugged off my smartphone addict...
Elon Musk’s Twitter: How his free...Premium
Elon Musk’s Twitter: How his free...
Schools vs riots: How AAP has tweaked p...Premium
Schools vs riots: How AAP has tweaked p...
No farmers, dealers at Mamata govt’s fl...Premium
No farmers, dealers at Mamata govt’s fl...
More Premium Stories

Eligibility criteria 

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have passed qualifying examinations in relevant disciples. All the qualifications should be full-time regular courses recognized by the respective state board or applicable competent authority. Courses offered through part-time or distance mode for an employed person will not be entertained for the purposes of education eligibility.

Age limit: The minimum age for the HPCL vacancies is 18 years (as of April 1, 2022) and the maximum age is 25 years. The minimum age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST, and 3 years for OBC-NC/Ex-Servicemen/PwBD candidates.

Application fees:

The application fees for the general category, OBC-NC, and EWS are Rs.590. SC/ST and PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 26: Latest News

Advertisement