HPCL recruitment 2022: Application invited for 186 vacancies; check details

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) invites online/offline applications for the recruitment of various Engineering, Petrochemical professionals, R&D professionals, and other positions. Eligible candidates can apply online through HPCL official website — hindustanpetroleum.com.

The HPCL recruitment drive will fill up 186 posts in the organisation. The registration process began on April 22, 2022. The last date for the submission of the online application is May 21.

Vacancy

There are 94 vacancies available for Operations Technician, 18 posts for Boiler Technician, 14 posts for Maintenance Technician (Mechanical), 17 posts for Maintenance Technician (Electrical), 9 posts for Maintenance Technician (Instrumentation), 16 posts are for Lab Analyst, and 18 posts available for Jr Fire and Safety Inspector.

Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have passed qualifying examinations in relevant disciples. All the qualifications should be full-time regular courses recognized by the respective state board or applicable competent authority. Courses offered through part-time or distance mode for an employed person will not be entertained for the purposes of education eligibility.

Age limit: The minimum age for the HPCL vacancies is 18 years (as of April 1, 2022) and the maximum age is 25 years. The minimum age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST, and 3 years for OBC-NC/Ex-Servicemen/PwBD candidates.

Application fees:

The application fees for the general category, OBC-NC, and EWS are Rs.590. SC/ST and PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.