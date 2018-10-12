HPCL recruitment 2018: Apply for 122 non-management vacancies at hindustanpetroleum.com

HPCL recruitment 2018: The selected candidates can apply through the official website, hindustanpetroleum.com, on or before October 31 HPCL recruitment 2018: The selected candidates can apply through the official website, hindustanpetroleum.com, on or before October 31

HPCL recruitment 2018: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Non-management. The selected candidates can apply through the official website, hindustanpetroleum.com, on or before October 31.

There are 122 Non-management vacancies, and the selected candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 47,800 per month.

Vacancy details:

Total vacancies : 122

Name of the post: Non-management

Post wise vacancy details:

Assistant Process Technician: 67

Assistant Boiler Technician : 6

Assistant Laboratory Analyst: 7

Assistant Maintenance Technician (Electrical): 7

Assistant Maintenance Technician (Instrumentation): 7

Assistant Maintenance Technician (Mechanical): 9

Fire Operator: 19

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

The candidates should get 60 per cent marks in Bachelor of science (B.Sc) with Chemistry as subject or 60 per cent marks in Diploma in Chemical Engineering.

The candidates belong to reserved category (SC/ ST/ PWD) need to get 50 per cent marks.

For post wise various educational qualifications, please check the official notification.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 25 years as on October 1, 2018. The minimum age of the candidates should not be less than 18 years.

Salary package:

The selected candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 47,800 per month.

Selection process:

The candidates have to appear for Computer Based Test (CBT) comprising of General Aptitude Test and Technical / Professional Knowledge. The CBT will be conducted at Mumbai.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the official website, hindustanpetroleum.com/hpcareers, on or before October 31.

HPCL recruitment 2018: Important dates

Commencement of online application: October 1

Last date to apply online: October 31, 2018.

