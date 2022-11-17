scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

HPBOSE TET 2022 November exam schedule released @ hpbose.org

Candidates who are due to appear for exams can now check the exam dates at the official website — hpbose.org.

HP TET 2022, HP TET 2022 exam schedule, HPBOSEThis year, the exams are scheduled to be conducted in two shifts of two hours. (Representative image)

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) on Wednesday released the schedule for Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TET). Candidates who are due to appear for exams can now check the exam dates at the official website — hpbose.org.

According to the schedue, the exams will commence on December 10 and conclude on December 25, 2022. The schedule has been released for eight exams Junior Basic Training (JBT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) in arts, medical and non-medical fields, language teacher, Shastri, Punjabi and Urdu.

Read |IBPS, SSC, RPSC — List of government jobs to apply this week

This year, the exams are scheduled to be conducted in two shifts of two hours — morning shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm and afternoon shift from 2 am to 4:30 pm.

Candidates have time till 11:59 pm of November 22 to fill fill the HP TET November 2022 application form without any late fees. The application fee is Rs 800 for general and its sub-categories (except physical handicapped) and Rs 500 for OBC, ST, SC, and PHH categories.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LACPremium
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LAC

After November 22, candidates will be allowed to fill the application form with an additional fee of Rs 300 till November 25. Admit cards for the exam will be issued almost four days before the exams commence. However, no official date for release of hall tickets has been announced yet.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-11-2022 at 03:10:41 pm
Next Story

Prateik Babbar on India Lockdown: ‘Paying tribute to my mother Smita Patil through the film’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement