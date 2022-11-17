HPBOSE TET 2022 November exam schedule released @ hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) on Wednesday released the schedule for Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TET). Candidates who are due to appear for exams can now check the exam dates at the official website — hpbose.org.

According to the schedue, the exams will commence on December 10 and conclude on December 25, 2022. The schedule has been released for eight exams Junior Basic Training (JBT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) in arts, medical and non-medical fields, language teacher, Shastri, Punjabi and Urdu.

This year, the exams are scheduled to be conducted in two shifts of two hours — morning shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm and afternoon shift from 2 am to 4:30 pm.

Candidates have time till 11:59 pm of November 22 to fill fill the HP TET November 2022 application form without any late fees. The application fee is Rs 800 for general and its sub-categories (except physical handicapped) and Rs 500 for OBC, ST, SC, and PHH categories.

After November 22, candidates will be allowed to fill the application form with an additional fee of Rs 300 till November 25. Admit cards for the exam will be issued almost four days before the exams commence. However, no official date for release of hall tickets has been announced yet.