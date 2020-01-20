Follow Us:
HPBOSE HP TET result declared: Steps to download marksheet

HPTET result 2019: Those who have secure 60 per cent marks or above are considered qualified. Result out at hpbose.org.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 20, 2020 7:15:18 pm
HPTET result, HPTET mock test, HPTET result link, HPTET scorecard, hpbose.org, teacher job, sarkari naukri, HP govt jobs, employment news HPTET result: Check at hpbose.org

HPTET result: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBSOSE) declared the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) at its official website, hpbose.org. The exam was held on November 10, 12, 17 and 24.

Of the total 57,248 applications, 52,542 had appeared for the exam. Maximum applications came for TFT Arts followed by JBT. In case any candidate faces any issue, they can get in touch with the officials at 01892-242192.

HPTET result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, hpbose.org
Step 2: Click on ‘TET (NOV 2019);
Step 3: Click on the link ‘results of teacher eligibility test’
step 4: Log-in using credentials
Step 5: Result will appear, download

The HPTET consisted of 150 multiple-choice questions which candidates had to solve in 150 minutes. Those who have secure 60 per cent marks or above are considered qualified. Top candidates will get a certificate. A TET certificate of qualified candidates will be valid for 7 years.

