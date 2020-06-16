HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh TET June 2020 application form released: Exam pattern to important dates, all you need to know

HPTET 2020: Apply at hpbose.org (Representational image) HPTET 2020: Apply at hpbose.org (Representational image)

HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh TET June 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the online application form for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) June 2020 at its official website hpbose.org. The application process has begun today – June 16 and will conclude on July 6, 11:50 pm without any late fee. Candidates will be given a window to edit their application forms from July 7 to July 9, 11:59 pm.

The JBT TET and Shastri TET will be held on July 26. The exam for TGT and language teacher will be held on August 2. TGT Arts, TGT medical will be held on August 8 while and Punjabi and Urdu TET will be held on August 9. The admit card will be released at least four days ahead of the exams, as per the official notice.

HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh TET June 2020: Eligibility

Education: Candidates should have obtained at least 50 per cent marks in their qualifying exam. Further, five per cent relaxation will be given to candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, and PHH categories of Himachal Pradesh.

Age: There is no upper age limit to apply for TET.

HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh TET June 2020: Exam pattern

The question paper will have 150 multiple-choice questions for one mark each. Students will be given 150 minutes to complete the exam. To pass the exam, candidates need to have obtained 60 per cent marks in the exam to pass it. There is no negative marking. The exam will be held offline. Students will have to attempt the exam in a blue or black pen.

HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh TET June 2020: Fee

An application fee of Rs 800 will be applicable. The fee for candidates belonging to OBC, ST, SC, and PHH categories will have to pay a fee of Rs 500.

The exam will be held in both English and Hindi. The question paper for Shastri will be partly in Sanskrit and partly in Hindi, Punjabi, and Urdu language exams will be in the respective language. Those who pass the exam will be eligible for the job of a teacher, however, mere qualifying does not guarantee a job.

