HP TET Nov 2020 admit card released: Steps to download

HPTET admit card out at hpbose.org (Express Photo by Uma Vishnu/Representational)

HP TET Nov 2020: The Himachal Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has released the admit card for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) November 2020 exam at its official website, hpbose.org. A total of 44,317 candidates had applied for the exam of which 41,808 have paid fee, as per the official website.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for the post of teacher in the state-based institutes. The exam consists of 150 multiple-choice questions to be solved in 150 minutes. The minimum marks required are 60 per cent.

HP TET Nov 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on ‘TET Nov 2020’ on top of the page

Step 3: Click on the admit card link

Step 4: Login using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

Meanwhile, the Department of School Education, Punjab has invited applications for the recruitment of pre-primary teachers at educationrecruitmentboard.com. A total of 8,393 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive. The online application process will begin on December 1 and will conclude on December 21, as per the official notice. To be selected for these posts, candidates have to pass a 100-marks objective-type test.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd