HP TET June 2022 admit card released: Steps to download

July 27, 2022 6:01:16 pm
HP TET 2022 admit card: The Himachal Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has released the admit card for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) June 2022 exam. The exam will be conducted on July 31. Applicants can download the admit card at its official website, hpbose.org.
Those who clear the exam will be eligible for the post of teacher in the state-based institutes. The exam consists of 150 multiple-choice questions to be solved in 150 minutes. The minimum marks required are 60 per cent.
HP TET 2022 admit card: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website – hpbose.org
Step 2: Click on ‘TET June 2022’ on top of the page
Step 3: Click on the admit card link
Step 4: Login using credentials
Step 5: Admit card will appear, download
The duration of the exam is 2:30 hours and the minimum qualification criteria for the candidate is 60 marks. There is no negative marking scheme for this exam and it is held in offline mode. Students are instructed to use a blue or black pen.
