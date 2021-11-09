HP TET admit card 2021 released, check steps to download

Himachal Pradesh HP TET admit card 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the admit card for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). Registered candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the board’s official website hpbose.org.

As per the schedule, the exams will begin from November 13 and will continue till November 28. The HP board has released the admit cards for TET ( TGT (Arts), Shastri, TGT (Non-Medical), L.T subjects ) for the November 2021 session.

HPBOSE TET admit card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the link which reads “Click here to Download Admit Cards TET 2021”

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible to work as a teacher in state-run schools.

The exam consists of 150 multiple-choice questions for one mark each. The duration of the exam is 2:30 hours and the minimum qualification criteria for the candidate is 60 marks. There is no negative marking scheme for this exam and it is held in offline mode. Students are instructed to use a blue or black pen.