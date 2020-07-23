HP TET admit card 2020 released, check how to download

Registered candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the board’s official website hpbose.org. Registered candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the board’s official website hpbose.org.

HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh TET admit card 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the admit cards or hall ticket for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) June 2020. Registered candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the board’s official website hpbose.org. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to work as a teacher in state-run schools.

The exam consists of 150 multiple-choice questions for one mark each. The duration of the exam is 02:30 hours and the minimum qualification criteria for the candidate is 60 marks. There is no negative marking scheme for this exam and it is held in offline mode. Students are instructed to use a blue or black pen.

HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh TET admit card 2020: Steps to download admit card:

Step 1: Visit the website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link which reads “Click here to Download Admit Cards (SHASTRI,JBT) TET-JUNE 2020”

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on submit

A list of 4,146 candidates who have been rejected due to the incomplete application form has been displayed on the website. Selected candidates will have to bring a print of their admit cards to the exam hall for identification and verification purpose. A total of 48,713 candidates will have to appear for the exams, as per the official data.

As per reports the exam for the same (JBT TET and Shastri TET) will be held on July 26. The exam for TGT and language teacher will be held on August 2. TGT Arts, TGT medical will be held on August 8 while and Punjabi and Urdu TET will be held on August 9.

The exam will be held in both English and Hindi. The question paper for Shastri will be partly in Sanskrit and partly in Hindi, Punjabi, and Urdu language exams will be in the respective language.

