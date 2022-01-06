HP TET 2021 result out: How to check and what next

HP TET 2021: Results for the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education were declared on January 6, 2022. Candidates can check their results on the official website — hpbose.org.

The exam was conducted on November 13, 14, 21, and 28, 2021, across the state. Candidates who appeared for the test can check their results by filling in application number or roll number mentioned on their respective HP TET application form 2021.

The candidates who have scored a minimum of 60 per cent marks are considered to be HP TET qualified.

HP TET 2021 results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE i.e. hpbose.org

Step 2: On the homepage, select the “HP TET Result 2021” link.

Step 3: A new login page to download the HP TET 2021 result will open.

Step 4: Candidates need to enter their roll number or application number.

Step 5: Now, click on Search and the result page will appear on the screen.

Prior to the declaration of results, the conducting body releases a list of selected candidates on their portal. The candidates can download the selection list from the official website of the Himachal Pradesh school board. The list of selected candidates includes details such as serial number, subject, application number, candidate’s name, subcategory, obtained marks, and status.

Prior to the declaration of the results, the HP TET answer key 2021 was already released on the official website, for the candidates to analyse. The candidates were also allowed to raise objections against the official answer key for any wrong answer, after which the final answer key was released. The qualifying marks for the candidates from the unreserved category is 60 per cent, and 55 per cent for SC/ OBC/ ST/ PH quota.

The candidates who qualify the HP TET 2021 exam will be provided with a TET certificate, which will be valid for their remaining life, as per the latest announcement. This certificate can be used by the candidates to apply for various teaching jobs.

According to the examinees, the question paper was strictly based on the provided HP TET syllabus and the difficulty level could be scaled from easy to moderate. Furthermore, the question paper pattern was similar and the candidates who prepared themselves from the HP TET previous year papers could perform better.

The HP TET 2021 exam was conducted for JBT, LT, Shastri, TGT, Punjabi, Urdu. The exam was conducted offline for a duration of 150 minutes, in which candidates had to solve a total of 150 MCQ-based questions, consisting of 1 mark each with no negative marking. The candidates were required to mark their answers on the provided OMR sheet.

After the qualification of HP TET 2021 exam, the candidates are required to appear for the document verification. Once the document verification process is completed, the qualified candidates are awarded the TET certificates.