HP TET 2021 answer key released; candidates can raise objections till December 9

HPTET answer key: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, hpbose.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘notifications’ in the main tab

Step 3: Click on the ‘final answer key TET’ link for your subject

Step 4: A PDF will open, download

Candidates should carefully review the provisional answer key after downloading it. Candidates may object to any discrepancies in the provisional answer key. Candidates should email evidence of their answers to the contact information provided below in order to be considered. The board can also receive written objections from candidates about the tentative answer key.

The HP TET answer key 2021 has been released for all exams including Arts, JBT, LT, TGT (Medical), TGT (Non-Medical), Punjabi, Shastri, and Urdu. Note, candidates can raise their objections via email too. They can email their objections to HPBOSE at hpbosesopapersetting.43@gmail.com.