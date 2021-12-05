HP TET 2021 answer key released; candidates can raise objections till December 9

Updated: December 5, 2021 3:40:51 pm
HPTET 2021 answer key: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the answer key for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET). Those who appeared for the exam can download the HPTET answer key from the official website, hpbose.org.
Candidates can raise objections on the HP TET provisional answer key till December 9, 2021. The exams were held on various dates, starting from November 13 and ending on November 28, 2021.
HPTET answer key: Steps to download
Step 1: Visit the official website, hpbose.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘notifications’ in the main tab
Step 3: Click on the ‘final answer key TET’ link for your subject
Step 4: A PDF will open, download
Candidates should carefully review the provisional answer key after downloading it. Candidates may object to any discrepancies in the provisional answer key. Candidates should email evidence of their answers to the contact information provided below in order to be considered. The board can also receive written objections from candidates about the tentative answer key.
The HP TET answer key 2021 has been released for all exams including Arts, JBT, LT, TGT (Medical), TGT (Non-Medical), Punjabi, Shastri, and Urdu. Note, candidates can raise their objections via email too. They can email their objections to HPBOSE at hpbosesopapersetting.43@gmail.com.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-