HP SET 2020: Online application process begins, check steps to apply

HP SET 2020: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released a notification inviting applications for the HP State Eligibility Test 2020. The HP SET is conducted for the recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professor in the universities and colleges located in Himachal Pradesh.

The exam will consist of two papers- paper 1 will consist of 50 objective type compulsory questions to be completed in one hour. Paper 2 will consist of 100 objective-type compulsory questions to be completed in two hours. Candidates can apply on the official website — hppsc.hp.gov.in — by December 30, 2019.

HP SET 2020: Eligibility

Academic qualification: Candidates who have secured at least 55 per cent marks in Master’s Degree from universities/institutions recognized by UGC. Candidates who are pursuing their Masters’ degree or equivalent course can also apply for the test.

HP SET 2020: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website-http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Apply online’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Step 4: Click on ‘apply online’ and fill in the details like your user name and password and click on submit.

Step 5: Fill the application form, pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Step 6: Take a print out of the application for future reference.

HP SET 2020: Application fee

General /EWS category candidates have to pay the application fee of Rs 750. Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates will have to pay Rs 350 while SC/ST/BPL candidates of Himachal Pradesh will have to shell out Rs 175.

After the results are declared, the qualified candidates must send their photostat copies of self-attested testimonials/certificates to the office of HP Public Service Commission for determining their eligibility for issuing SET certificate.

