HP Forest Service main exam postponed, new dates soon

April 22, 2021 2:00:46 pm
In view of the sudden surge in the Covid 19 situation, the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has announced to postpone the main written examination for the post of HP Forest Service (Assistant Conservator of Forest) Class I.
“It is for the information of all concerned that the Main Written Examination to the posts of H.P.F.S. (Assistant Conservator of Forest) Class-I (Gazetted), in the Department of Forest Himachal Pradesh, scheduled w.e.f. 03-05-2021 to 07-05-2021 has been postponed in view of resurgence of COVID cases across the country. The next date (s) of Main Written Examination will be intimated in due course of time,” reads the official notification.
The HPPSC Forest Service (ACF) 2019 Main examination was scheduled to be conducted from May 3 to 7, which now stands postponed until further notice.
The commission will announce the next date for the examination on their official website on hppsc.hp.gov.in//hppsc. Candidates are advised to check the website frequently for further updates.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-